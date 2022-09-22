Port Macquarie News

Forecasted rain and flood warnings for Mid North Coast impact travel plans

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:04am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locals say that the Hastings river at Yarra has risen by at least a foot since yesterday afteroon. Picture supplied by Ros Mobbs.

Update 4pm Thursday:

Weather and flood warnings have been issued along the NSW coast including the Mid North Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.