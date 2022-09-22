Weather and flood warnings have been issued along the NSW coast including the Mid North Coast.
While rainfall at Yarras Mountain has declined since 7am this morning, parts of the Hastings river have been listed as rising with minor flooding likely to occur.
Wet weather could dampen traveler's plans for today's (September 22) public holiday.
Qantas flights departing and arriving to Sydney airport have been impacted by strong winds and bad weather with one flight travelling from Port Macquarie Airport to Sydney having been delayed for over an hour.
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said that Port Macquarie Airport has been experiencing disruptions to services today due to an extensive east-coast low which is affecting flight schedules.
"Port Macquarie Airport runway is open and serviceable, however Sydney in particular is experiencing significant delays which is impacting incoming and outcoming flights from Port Macquarie," they said.
"There are also some disruptions to the Brisbane route."
Many local caravan parks and accommodation haven't experienced too many cancellations as a result.
Flynn's Beach Caravan Park manager Ian Edwards said that the park had had a fairly solid base of people coming to the park with only one caravan cancellation so far.
"Generally people do change their minds with the weather, but as of yet, we haven't had anyone change [except for the one cancellation]," he said.
The park's cabins are fully booked until the end of the school holidays so if weather was to worsen, campers would have no other option but to look for accommodation elsewhere.
Mr Edwards said that the park has had a lot of sites online because they've either been too wet or have been recovering for wet weather from earlier this year.
"They were getting to the point where they would have been able to be used but now I won't use them for a little while," he said.
"I'll keep them offline now until they dry out again."
