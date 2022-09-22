'Our everything': remembering Matty Adkins, the man behind Lemonade Crew

The motto "when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade" has held a special place in the lives of the Adkins family for the past two and a half years.
Mathew (Matty) Adkins was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2020.
Following his diagnosis, the family started the Lemonade Crew to help raise awareness about the insidious disease.
Sadly, Matty lost his tremendous battle with MND on September 16, 2022.
Matty was born to parents Tony and Julie Adkins on April 4, 1980, in Lilydale, Victoria.
The family of three moved to the Hastings when he was just three-years-old.
Matty attended Westport Public School and completed his schooling at Port Macquarie High School.
After Year 12, Matty started working as an apprentice plumber for Steve Wallace. Once his apprenticeship was completed, he moved to London for a year.
He returned to Australia for a knee operation and had planned to return to London once he recovered.
However, while he was home, he reconnected with an old acquaintance, Bianca. He went over to her place for dinner. She had made Steak Diane and bought a carton of VB and that was it, he never left.
On December 12, 2008, Matty and Bianca were married.
Their first child, son Banjo, was born on November 11, 2009, and was followed by their daughter Frankie on September 18, 2012.
Matty was interested in playing most sports while growing up and into adulthood. These sports included baseball, AFL and touch football. He also enjoyed hunting and water skiing.
Matty was only 39-years-old when he received his MND diagnosis.
Initially he thought he had a pinched nerve in his neck because he had weakness in his arm and couldn't flex his foot towards his body while laying on his back.
The day before New Year's Eve in 2019, the family were holidaying in Crescent Head. Matty fell over while they were on their way back to their accommodation from dinner and couldn't stand back up.
On New Year's Eve, he had a brain scan which revealed an operable tumour on the right frontal lobe of his brain. Following numerous neurologist appointments, it was confirmed the tumour was not a problem and wasn't causing the issues he was experiencing.
Following more appointments and tests with neurologists, MND was mentioned to Matty and Bianca as a possible cause for what he was experiencing.
After further tests, Matty was diagnosed with MND on February 29, 2020.
When Bianca asked Matty how he was feeling about the diagnosis he said, "I can't change anything so we just have to go with it".
Following Matty's diagnosis, the couple started the Lemonade Crew to help raise awareness about MND.
"It was the first thing Matt said after being diagnosed. He wanted to help raise awareness about the disease," Bianca told the Port News in 2021.
The Lemonade Crew creates funky, cheeky, and meaningful merchandise with the goal to show others that while facing a difficult challenge you can still make lemonade from lemons.
Over the past two and a half years, The Lemonade Crew has been overwhelmed with the response and support from the community.
Bianca has shared parts of their journey on The Lemonade Crew's website and Facebook page. In August last year she said someone had asked Matty what he has learnt through all of this and he said, "the most important thing you can give someone is your time".
Matty passed away on September 16, 2022, in Port Macquarie. He is survived by his wife Bianca, their children Banjo and Frankie and his parents Tony and Julie. He will be farewelled on Friday, September 23 at the Port Macquarie Race Course.
