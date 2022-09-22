Port Macquarie News

Port City Breakers to tackle Macleay Valley Mustangs in 2022 Group 3 rugby league under-18 grand final

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
September 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brabant hoping to end luckless run with Breakers in under-18 grand final

You have to lose a grand final to win one - or so the sporting cliché goes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.