Brabant hoping to end luckless run with Breakers in under-18 grand final

You have to lose a grand final to win one - or so the sporting cliché goes.
So what happens when you've lost your last five?
Port City Breakers under-18 lock forward Ty-Jesse Brabant is surely overdue for some premiership success when the Breakers tackle Macleay Valley in the under-18 Group 3 rugby league decider on Saturday.
Brabant has lost his last four grand finals with the Breakers while he came up short as captain of the North Coast Bulldogs in their Laurie Daley Cup loss to Illawarra South Coast Dragons back in March.
"I'm not new to [grand finals], but it might be a new feeling to get the first win (on Saturday) so hopefully I can get that done," Brabant said.
"I'm still searching for that first premiership."
Port City cruised through the regular season with 11 wins and a draw from their 12 games, but they hit a hurdle in the minor semi-final when the Mustangs registered an upset 36-26 win on September 11.
Upon reflection Brabant felt it was the reality check the team needed to refocus.
"I think most of the team were getting ahead of themselves so having that loss brought us back down to earth. The last two weeks we've put our heads down and trained outstanding," he said.
The Breakers had only conceded 78 points all year, but leaked 36 in that defeat to Macleay Valley before their near-impenetrable defence was back on show last Sunday.
Taree City had no answers as Port City proved too strong 38-6.
Brabant said the key to success in the grand final was a return to playing "boring footy" and starving the opposition of the ball.
"When you give Kempsey the ball and they get a bit of wind in their sails they're very hard to stop," he said.
"I think we've got to complete our sets, play boring footy, kick to corners and starve them of the football."
The lock forward was quietly confident of getting the win on Saturday.
"I don't think the team has played a full game yet and it's been clunky at times," he said.
"This is the first time we'll have a full team on Saturday so I think we should hit our straps (and) if we start fast we'll get them."
