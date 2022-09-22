A Port Macquarie magistrate has sent a stern warning to two men who drove with illicit drugs in their systems while their licences were suspended.
Joshua Ian Newberry, 27, pleaded guilty to drive with an illicit drug present in his blood and drive while disqualified.
He appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on September 21.
Court documents show that police stopped a vehicle on Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie, at 8.20pm on June 17, 2022, for the purpose of a random roadside alcohol and drug test.
Newberry was the sole occupant of the vehicle and failed to produce his driver's licence before admitting to being disqualified from driving.
The 27-year-old was subjected to a roadside breath test and returned a negative result before then returning a positive result to an oral fluid test for methylamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station for a secondary test.
A sample of oral fluid was sent for further analysis and returned a positive result for methylamphetamine.
The 27-year-old was also pulled over by police on July 26, 2022, for a random roadside alcohol and drug test.
Officers once again discovered he was driving while disqualified.
The initial roadside oral fluid test returned a positive result for methylamphetamine, with further analysis of the sample still pending.
Newberry was charged with driving during a disqualification period.
At the time of these offences, the 27-year-old was on a community corrections order and disqualified from driving for two years until February 2023.
"To describe your actions as stupid is a complete understatement," Magistrate Darcy said.
"It's a criminal offence and every time you get behind the wheel while you are disqualified, you could face up to 12 months in jail.
"If you keep coming back for drive while disqualified matters, you'll end up in jail."
For the June 17 offences of driving with an illicit drug present in his system, Newberry has been convicted and fined $400. For the drive while disqualified offence, he has been put on a community corrections order for 12 months.
The 27-year-old has also been put on a community corrections order for 12 months and must complete 50 hours of community service work for the drive while disqualified offence on July 26.
He is also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Mark Griffiths, 50, also appeared before Magistrate Darcy for sentencing on September 21.
He pleaded guilty to driving a car while his licence was suspended, driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in his blood and three charges of possessing prohibited drugs.
Court documents show that on December 28, 2021, at 10.35pm, police conducting random roadside breath testing stopped a vehicle on Gordon Street, Port Macquarie.
Griffiths was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a negative result for alcohol.
While speaking with the 50-year-old, police noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, police located a clear resealable bag containing cannabis in the driver's side footwell as well as a box containing bags with crystal granules inside. There was also more cannabis and a broken glass ice pipe located in the box.
Police also located a canister containing cannabis oil in the centre console of the vehicle.
The 50-year-old was subjected to an oral fluid test and returned a positive detection to cannabis and methylamphetamine.
A check of Griffiths' licence also revealed he was suspended from driving until March 7, 2022. Griffiths denied knowledge of this. However, during the search of the vehicle, police located a letter from RMS on the back seat outlining Griffiths' licence suspension.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station for a secondary oral fluid test which returned a positive result to cannabis. A further sample was sent away for analysis which came back positive for methylamphetamine.
Griffiths also pleaded guilty to a further charge of driving with an illicit drug present in his blood for an offence that occurred on April 15, 2022.
Court documents show that at 10.20pm on April 15, police stopped a vehicle for random alcohol and drug roadside testing on Platt Street, Port Macquarie.
Griffiths was the sole occupant of the vehicle and returned a negative result for alcohol, but tested positive for methylamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station for a secondary test. The test returned a positive result for methylamphetamine.
In her sentencing remarks, Magistrate Darcy said deterrents need to be made for people who drive while disqualified.
"There needs to be a deterrent so that you and others know there are significant consequences when you drive with drugs in your system or driving while suspended," Magistrate Darcy said.
For the drive while suspended and driving with illicit drug in his system on December 28 last year, Griffiths has been convicted and fined $400 and has been disqualified from driving for three months.
He has also been convicted and fined $400 for driving with an illicit substance in his system for the offence on April 15.
For the three possess drug charges, he has been put on a conditional release order to be on good behaviour for 12 months.
