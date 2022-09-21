Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.

Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.