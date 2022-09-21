Port Macquarie News

Warnings of heavy falls, possible storms and flash flooding from Thursday, September 22

By Newsroom
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:22am, first published September 21 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's bar and breakwall on Thursday morning, September 22. Screenshot of NSW Government live webcam

Update 3pm Thursday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.