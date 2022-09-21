It's the seventh premiership with Port City Breakers that looms as being the most meaningful for Kara Lewis.
Lewis will pull on the boots in her ninth Group 3 ladies league tag grand final with mixed emotions in Saturday's clash with Wauchope Blues at Old Bar, but also with a steely resolve to 'Do it for Dud's'.
She formed a near unbreakable bond with club stalwart Dudley Millard before his unexpected death earlier this year which is traced back to when the Breakers formed their first-ever ladies league tag side in 2008.
Lewis said 'Dud' was devastated in 2021 when the all-conquering Breakers side broke up with a large portion of them heading west to play for the Blues.
So when Lewis returned at the start of 2021 to help rebuild Port City and start the climb up the ladder after a stint on the Gold Coast, she felt it was her job to help get the team back there.
And now 'Dud's girls' are again playing in the final match of the year, it's become somewhat personal.
"I'm nearly at 150 games with the club and with that personal relationship I had with 'Dud's', it'd be the most special premiership I've won," Lewis said.
"Those long-term members left us high and dry and I had a conversation with him about not letting the club die after that and helping to rebuild the girls team.
"He did have a soft spot for us and it's a bit ironic that this weekend we're playing Wauchope so there's a bit of feeling there for me."
With the under-18s and first grade sides also joining the league tag on the big stage at Old Bar, Port City also claimed the 2022 club championship after their reserve grade side finished in third position.
Lewis said Millard would have been extremely proud to see three grades in the grand final.
"It's not very often that happens so this year hopefully first grade and under-18s have the same mindset to do it for Duds and put that feeling into it because I know he'll be watching down. He'd be so proud," she said.
"You just know you're going to feel him there. You're going to feel his presence."
Of the eight previous grand finals Lewis has played in, she's been a winner on six different occasions, but a potential 2022 trophy would be the most satisfying.
"It'd mean everything to win the competition with the girls on Saturday," she said.
"After having that chat with 'Dud's' (12 months ago) it's a bit more personal on that level and I have a bit more reason to go out there for him and get that win.
"I stuck through the hard times and he respected that and went out of his way to look after me and (teammate) Jazzy (Wilbow) at the club."
Emotions will run high should Port City overcome the odds and finish with a fairy tale that caps off an emotional year for the club.
"I've won plenty of premierships, but this one would definitely mean the most," Lewis said.
