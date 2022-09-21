A Gladstone man accused of robbing a Port Macquarie service station has been denied bail on Wednesday, September 21, at Kempsey Local Court.
Bradley James Rudduck appeared barefoot before Magistrate David O'Neil.
The 35-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, September 20, at 11.45am at Kempsey Police Station.
His lawyer told the court that he had surrendered to police after seeing a post on Facebook.
Rudduck was accused of robbing a Port Macquarie service station on Monday, September 19, between 3.15am and 3.40am.
He was allegedly armed with a tyre lever and stole $400 cash, court documents show.
Magistrate O'Neil formally refused bail.
Rudduck will next appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on October 24.
