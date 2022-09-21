Port Macquarie News

Man charged over Port Macquarie service station armed robbery denied bail

By Emily Walker
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
The Gladstone man appeared Kempsey Local Court. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

A Gladstone man accused of robbing a Port Macquarie service station has been denied bail on Wednesday, September 21, at Kempsey Local Court.

