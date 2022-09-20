Raquel Lievore remembers her first year with Wauchope Blues where they were the Group 3 rugby league easy beats.
A lot has changed since then as the Blues prepare to tackle Port City in the ladies league tag decider at Old Bar on Saturday in a match they will go into as favourites.
And while the Blues haven't lost a game this season, Lievore is also feeling nervous as she prepares to celebrate game number 100 for the club.
"I've previously not been a part of the team when they've played grand finals; it's the first grand final I've been in," she said.
"There's lots of pressure, but it's also very exciting."
The Blues' undefeated streak stretches back to the 2019 season.
But she also remembers the dark, early days where the Blues struggled to find any sort of success although she attributes her longevity to former coaches Vince and Luke O'Brien.
"Vince and Luke were patient with the team and helped to set Blues league tag up to continue playing and being successful," she said.
"They were the ones that got me into playing and kept me interested enough by teaching me a lot of the skills I needed to enjoy playing the game."
Lievore also played a season for Port City nearly 10 seasons ago, so it seems fitting they will be the opponents planning to ruin her milestone party.
"I played for Port City for a season, but it didn't have quite the same culture as Wauchope," she said.
"It's exciting and it is a privilege to be playing with the Blues."
And while Old Bar Sporting Complex isn't the field she envisaged playing her 100th game at, she acknowledged neither team would have home ground advantage.
"It's nice to play an opposition where it will be a neutral venue," she said.
Saturday's grand final kicks off at 10.30am.
