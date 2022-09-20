Engagement begins on proposed changes to IRONMAN Australia bike course

Engagement will begin this week to explore a potential alternate bike course for the IRONMAN Australia 2023 event.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) and The IRONMAN Group will work together to undertake this engagement starting with business consultation and written communication.
The potential new bike course is looking at utilising Hastings River Drive for competitors to head in a western direction.
The proposal would see changed traffic conditions in place during the event, allowing vehicle access to Port Macquarie Airport, the Hibbard Ferry and the majority of local businesses along Hastings River Drive and Settlement City.
PMHC executive manager strategy, Duncan Coulton, said the proposal for a new bike course comes as PMHC and event organisers look to evolve the event for participants, and alleviate some of challenges that have arisen with the growing population along the current north-south route.
"The trends we're seeing with the growth of the population in the Camden Haven region, suggests to us and the event organisers that for IRONMAN Australia to remain sustainable, we should consider alternative options for a new bike course," Mr Coulton said.
PMHC and The IRONMAN Group Oceania will garner feedback from businesses on how this may affect race day operations. This feedback will help inform PMHC and IRONMAN Australia organisers about how to best configure the course with the least impact possible while maintaining the integrity of the event.
A decision will not be made without the final approval of key partners including Transport for NSW, Destination NSW and NSW Police.
"We believe the best option moving forward would be to consider an alternate bike course along Hastings River Drive. Exploring this option requires us to undertake detailed engagement with community and business. We will then need to consult further with Transport for NSW and NSW Police about the best way forward," Mr Coulton said.
The IRONMAN Group Oceania Regional Director, Carl Smith, said that event organisers looked forward to exploring bike course options with the community.
"IRONMAN Australia is an important event for both the local community and the triathlon community and we look forward to working closely with all those involved about exploring possible course modifications for the future," he said.
"IRONMAN Australia and IRONMAN 70.3 Port Macquarie are incredibly popular events and we are committed to further strengthening the event and ensuring its future security."
IRONMAN Australia celebrated its 35th anniversary this year after the event returned for the first time since 2019.
"We look forward to this event being a part of the Port Macquarie-Hastings community for many years to come," Mr Smith said.
In 2022, the event played host to 3000 participants, with event coverage reaching a large audience both domestically and internationally.
IRONMAN Australia is proudly supported by the NSW Government's major tourism and events agency, Destination NSW and has been hosted in Port Macquarie since 2006.
