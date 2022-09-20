Port Macquarie News
Photos

St Peter's Primary takes out Primary All-Schools Rugby League Challenge in Port Macquarie on September 20

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:12am
St Peter's Primary School continued their golden run of school rugby league form despite a 20-16 defeat to St Joseph's Public School from Kempsey in the under-10 final of the Primary All-Schools Challenge in Port Macquarie on Tuesday (September 20).

Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

