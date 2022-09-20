St Peter's Primary School continued their golden run of school rugby league form despite a 20-16 defeat to St Joseph's Public School from Kempsey in the under-10 final of the Primary All-Schools Challenge in Port Macquarie on Tuesday (September 20).
Their under-12 counterparts had more luck with a 20-12 victory over fellow Port Macquarie school St Agnes Primary School in their final.
National Rugby League game development manager Max Bear said schools from around the Macleay and Hastings regions had converged on the Wood Street and Stuart Park fields.
"It's non-progression this year and has changed from previous years with the winner to take all," he said.
"There were trophies on offer so the competition was pretty fierce."
The event hasn't been run for a number of years and Bear said it was good to have it up and running again to allow players to compete for their schools.
"It's been great standard from all schools," he said.
"The surprise package was St Joseph's Kempsey who gave it to St Peter's who are the Independent Catholic Primary School Challenge winners for the state, so it's been a good day."
The gala day wraps up the 2022 school rugby league calendar with attention to now turn to summer sports.
"Apart from a few summer things we have in the pipeline there's not much else for these boys for a few months," Bear said.
St Peter's success followed a 16-6 win over St Columbkille's Catholic Primary School from Corrimal in the Independent Catholic Primary Schools Challenge (ICPSC) state final on August 25 at Campbelltown Stadium.
A spirited defensive effort was the key ingredient to their progression to the state final after they won three games in the regional finals at Port Macquarie on August 4.
