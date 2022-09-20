Port Macquarie News

Old Bar the sole southern side playing on Group 3 grand final day

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City will be represented in first grade, under-18s and league tag on Saturday. Photo: Kurt Polock Lighthouse Beach Photography

HASTINGS clubs will dominate Saturday's Group Three rugby league grand final program to be played at Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.