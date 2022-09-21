Boyd Baggott claims Port Macquarie Sharks will head into Saturday's Group 3 rugby league reserve grade grand final against Macleay Valley Mustangs as "savage underdogs".
On the surface it's hard to disagree after the Sharks leaked 82 points in two successive matches against the Mustangs barely a month ago.
In the last round of the regular season Macleay Valley cruised to a 38-10 victory before they doubled down on the pain in a 44-0 hammering of the Sharks in the major semi-final.
But way back in the first round of the season the Sharks registered an 18-4 victory, so Port Macquarie know they have a win in them.
"The law of averages says we should beat them now. We've lost two in a row, but we got one up on them earlier in the season," Baggott said.
"(But) they've done a good number on us previously."
But when you dig a little deeper it doesn't appear to be quite so one-sided.
The two teams finished first and second on the ladder after the regular season with identical nine-win, one-draw, four-loss records.
They were also only separated by 17 points on for and against.
Port Macquarie's defensive resolve returned last Sunday in the preliminary final when they held off Forster-Tuncurry 8-4 to book their place in the season decider.
Rather than being daunted by the prospect of being the club's only team to make the grand final, Baggott admitted they felt extreme satisfaction instead.
"I don't think (there's) pressure, (there's) pride. We're proud that we've been able to do it and fly the flag for the Sharkies," he said.
Baggott played junior footy until the under-12s where he stepped away from the game to take up kickboxing before he returned and played the 2021 season.
He's never played in a grand final, but knows it's important not to play the match before kick-off.
"You've got to try and keep your mind off it (because) you don't want to play the game before you get there," he said.
"If you do too many head miles, it can wear you down and (you wonder about) all the what-ifs... you've got to put it in the back of your mind. Prepare as best you can and then switch on (come) game day."
Saturday's match kicks off at 1pm at Old Bar Sporting Fields.
