A Gladstone man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Port Macquarie service station armed with what is believed to be a tyre iron.
About 3.20am on Monday (September 19), the armed man entered a service station on Lord Street, Port Macquarie, and threatened an employee while demanding money.
"He threatened the attendant and demanded a sum of cash," Detective Inspector Peter O'Reilly said. "The money was provided to him and he then fled on foot."
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified of the incident and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined.
As part of their investigations, police also appealed to the public for information relating to the incident on Tuesday (September 20) morning.
"On Tuesday morning, a 35-year-old male from Gladstone has been arrested and is currently at Kempsey Police Station assisting with police inquiries," Det. Insp. O'Reilly said.
A vehicle, which police believe is linked to the offence, has also been seized in Kempsey and will undergo forensic testing.
Det. Insp. O'Reilly said police would like to thank the community for their assistance.
"It's always concerning to have people perpetrating violence and brandishing weapons, so we're very thankful to the community who were able to assist us," he said.
Anyone who may have CCTV footage or information about this incident is urged to contact Port Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
