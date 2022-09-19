Council closes Illaroo Road stair access, work to start on North Shore landslip

Access to stairs and a viewing platform near a coastal erosion site along Illaroo Road, Lake Cathie, has been closed due to "compromised foundations".
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council made the decision to close the stairs and platform at Jonathan Dickson Reserve, Lake Cathie, on Friday (September 16).
"This has been done to ensure community safety as they are not structurally sound at the moment due to compromised foundations," council said in a statement.
"This is a challenging issue and unfortunately does not have a quick and easy fix."
Three months ago, residents became concerned of erosion along Illaroo Road after a week of high tides. This prompted council to place barricades and signage at the site to warn residents of the danger and safety concerns.
This also comes after residents were left frustrated after a report presented to council's August meeting suggested Illaroo Road is not a coastal erosion "hot spot".
The report was presented by Councillor Danielle Maltman after she attended the 29th NSW Coastal Conference in May.
Council is unable to provide a timeframe for how long the platform and stairs will be closed, but are anticipating "it will be some time".
Council also said it is investigating shorter term options to put in place so the stairs can be reopened.
Residents are reminded to be aware of the signs, the safety risks and to not attempt to use the stairs.
Council will provide an update when it can.
Council has received reports of land slippage at Limeburners Bridge.
A reduced speed zone has been implemented in the area.
Council also advises the area will be undergoing Geotech and engineering investigations in the coming weeks to ascertain the embankment damage.
Residents are being reminded to slow down in this area as a safety precaution.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.