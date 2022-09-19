Students from Hastings Secondary College believe young people having a voice on topics that impact them is important.
Councillors moved a motion at the September Ordinary Council Meeting which will see the establishment of the Hastings Youth Voice as a Working Group.
Hastings Secondary College Year 11 student Bonnie Neil said she hopes allowing young people to have a voice to council will bring about change.
"I've found that with a lot of adults, they think they know what young people want, but in reality they don't," she said.
"There are a lot of powerful people in our generation that can easily speak for us, but they're not given the chance."
Bonnie said not only will the Hastings Youth Voice give young people a chance to start their leadership careers, but will give council a broader perspective on what issues are impacting young people.
"I really hope that when it is up and running that it's something that is equal. I hope it's something that actually does bring about change," she said.
One issue Bonnie would like to focus on first is the environment.
"I would like to focus more on the environment and issues our area is facing. I think focusing on the long run and what will happen to the environment is important."
Year 11 student Tynan Kars said he is interested in putting his name forward for the group as well.
"Young people have a really important voice within a regional community that isn't necessarily heard by different levels of government," he said.
"It's really important to have a young person's voice, even as an advisory, to council so that young people are heard.
"We're not quite old enough to vote and are just entering adulthood and don't have the opportunity to be heard."
The establishment of the Hastings Youth Voice is in response to a number of sessions council has held with local youth over the past six months where it became evident that there is a gap in their ability to get involved and have a voice in what happens in our Local Government Area.
The Hastings Youth Voice will not be a formal committee of council, but instead a working group who will work together to develop a youth voice within the community and share that voice with councillors and staff.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council group manager community Lucilla Marshall said it's important for councillors and council to engage with and learn from the younger generation.
"The idea to establish the group started after we thought of ways to get young people to have a voice in what council does and also be involved with the councillors themselves," she said.
"It's important for councillors to hear what young people are saying."
Members of the Hastings Youth Voice will have the opportunity to not only raise issues they are facing, but to provide feedback and offer ideas to council on current issues that impact the whole community.
"Each meeting will be a chance for the group to share their thoughts on topics and issues in the community and how council is responding, so that they can be part of the decision making," Ms Marshall said.
"Having that young person's voice will also help us to focus on the future."
The Hastings Youth Voice Working Group will be made up of around 12 people between the ages of 12 and 25, with meetings to be held at least quarterly.
It will comprise young people who are from different schools, colleges, universities and other youth based organisations from across the Port Macquarie-Hastings area. The members of the Hastings Youth Voice will have varied areas of interest and will represent the diversity of young people living in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area.
Council will be calling for expressions of interest after the October school holidays, with the plan for the group to be functional by the start of 2023.
Bonnie said she encourages young people to put their name forward to be part of the Hastings Youth Voice.
"I would encourage other young people to do it, especially those who have strong opinions," she said.
