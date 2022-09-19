Port Macquarie News

Environment a priority as Hastings' young leaders take up offer to be a voice to council

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:00am
Hastings Secondary College Year 11 students Tynan Kars and Bonnie Neil. Pictures by Ruby Pascoe

Students from Hastings Secondary College believe young people having a voice on topics that impact them is important.

