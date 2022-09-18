PORT Macquarie teams will be represented in all four grades on Group Three Rugby League grand final day next Saturday, September 24 at the Old Bar Reserve.
This follows the preliminary finals played at Port Regional Stadium on Sunday.
Port City toughed out a 26-18 win over Wingham in first grade to earn a crack at Old Bar in the grand final.
Port Macquarie held on to beat Forster-Tuncurry 8-4 in reserve grade where the game was delayed by more than half an hour after a Forster-Tuncurry player sustained a badly broken leg just before halftime. The Sharks will now meet Macleay Valley in the grand final.
Port City thrashed Taree City 38-6 in under 18s to set up a showdown with Macleay in the decider while the Breakers were equally as dominant in women's league tag, downing Taree City 40-6. The Breakers and Wauchope meet in the grand final.
Port City and Wingham were locked at 12-12 at halftime in first grade while it was 18-18 at the midpoint of the second half.
However, the Breakers, aided by some fundamental errors from the Tigers, finished the stronger.
A full report on the game will follow.
