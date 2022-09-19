Port Macquarie News

Port City Breakers qualify for Group 3 Rugby League grand final

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:00am
PORT City captain-coach Richie Roberts said he 'can't wait' for next Saturday's Group Three Rugby League grand final against Old Bar at Old Bar.

