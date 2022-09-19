Roberts was among the best players on the field. He punched holes in the defensive line the Breakers were right on top early. It was a break by Roberts that eventually resulted in clever centre Cuban Ouinlan-Piper scoring the first try. Soon after, second rower Jesse Douglas, who had a strong game, finished off a passing rush to crash over and when Quinlan-Piper kicked the goal and then a penalty to bring up the dozen points it appeared as though the Breakers were in for an easy day.