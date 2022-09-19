PORT City captain-coach Richie Roberts said he 'can't wait' for next Saturday's Group Three Rugby League grand final against Old Bar at Old Bar.
Roberts was speaking after his side's 26-18 win over Wingham in the final played at Port Macquarie.
The Breakers now tackle the Pirates at the Old Bar Reserve in the first Group Three grand final to be played on a Saturday. Port City will be represented in three grades, league tag, under 18s and firsts in what will be the first grade final played in Group Three since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Port dominated the opening passages of the final and also the concluding stages. The section in between was a tight struggle and at the midpoint of the second half the scores were locked at 18-18.
"We were a lot better than last week,'' Roberts said.
"We regrouped at training and came up with a great game plan and we stuck to it, especially the first 20 to 25 minutes.''
Roberts conceded the Breakers let Wingham get back into the contest after leading 12-0.
"We fell away,'' he said,
"Our discipline went out the window for about 15 minutes. You only need to give a side a sniff and they're back in it.
"But we fixed that in the second half and got back into the grind.
"Wingham made a few crucial errors that helped us. But I don't want to be critical of them, they're a top side and it's no wonder they've gone as well as they have.''
He said the Breakers are 'jumping out of their skin' at the prospect of playing the grand final.
Roberts was among the best players on the field. He punched holes in the defensive line the Breakers were right on top early. It was a break by Roberts that eventually resulted in clever centre Cuban Ouinlan-Piper scoring the first try. Soon after, second rower Jesse Douglas, who had a strong game, finished off a passing rush to crash over and when Quinlan-Piper kicked the goal and then a penalty to bring up the dozen points it appeared as though the Breakers were in for an easy day.
However, the Tigers clicked into gear, with halfback Jaron Haines becoming more involved. He sent a great pass to hard running Jake Mullen to smash his way over for a try and Fletcher Lewis kicked the conversion, narrowing the margin to 12-6. With six minutes remaining before the break, the Tigers executed a set play that involved five-eighth Nash Atkins and this saw winger Liam Phillips working his way over out wide. Lewis landed the conversion locking up the scores.
However, the Tigers grassed a high kick soon after the resumption and Port winger Corey Lewis scampered away for a converted try making it 18-12. The Tigers responded with a try from centre Josh Griffiths after he regathered his own kick to score. Lewis was again on line with the goal and it was 18-18.
The Breakers applied all the pressure in the last 20 minutes, aided by Wingham mistakes. Quilnan-Piper kicked a penalty goal then halfback Jake Hazard sent a great ball to the hard running Douglas and he scored his second try. Quinlan-Piper kicked the goal and the Breakers were grand final bound.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins lamented his side's error count, especially late in the game, but he thinks Old Bar will win the premiership.
"They'll be hard to beat down there,'' he said.
"But whoever holds the ball will win the game.''
Port Macquarie won the reserve grade 8-4 over Forster-Tuncurry, while Port City were big winners in the under 18s and women's league tag. The Breakers thrashed Taree City 38-6 in 18s and 40-4 in league tag.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
