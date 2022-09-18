A man has been charged with high-range drink-driving after a van crashed and rolled on a Port Macquarie beach this morning.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District were called to Flynns Beach about 2am on Sunday (September 19), following reports a Toyota van had run off Tupperney Road, down an embankment and rolled onto the sand.
Police spoke with the 25-year-old driver and subjected him to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station for a breath analysis, which returned an alleged reading of 0.175.
The Port Macquarie man has been charged with high-range PCA and his licence was immediately suspended.
He is due to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, September 28.
