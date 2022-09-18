Port Macquarie News

Man charged after van crashes onto Flynns Beach, Port Macquarie

By Newsroom
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:05am, first published 4:29am
Police were called to Flynns Beach at 2am after a van rolled off an embankment and onto the sand. Picture by NSW Police

A man has been charged with high-range drink-driving after a van crashed and rolled on a Port Macquarie beach this morning.

