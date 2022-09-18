The Port Macquarie-Hastings region can now boast to being the home of Australia's largest forest suspension playground with the grand opening party of Wildnets at Guulabaa (Place of the Koala) tourism precinct on Sunday, September 18.
The interactive and interconnected playground is suspended between the trees at Cowarra State Forest by approximately 39 kilometres of rope and cable with ball pits, slides, toys and giant inflatable balloons.
Co-founder of Wildnets Djindi Galimard said that visitor can expect to learn about koalas in the tree houses of Wildnets as well as bounce around with their families.
"Families can come for two hour sessions and you can even come for birthday parties," he said.
"We recommend to book a picnic table because it does get crowded."
The playground is more than just a fun attraction in the area.
Wildnets has promised 50% of profits from the playground will go towards the koala breeding facility that is also planned for the precinct.
Mr Galimard said that the decision came after hearing of the declining koala populations due to bushfires.
"We really felt like we needed to help them and that's what we give back so much to the [breeding program]" he said.
"It's really important to us."
Koala Conservation Australia chairperson Sue Ashton said that the profits from Wildnets will help with the funding needed for the fieldwork, care and staffing of the breeding program.
"We're just realising how expensive the ongoing work is going to be," she said.
"To have any income is going to be wonderful."
The Wildnets project however couldn't have been made possible without their partnership with Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) who allowed the land to be used.
Partnership between multiple stakeholders have made the Guulabaa tourism precinct a reality with FCNSW Senior Manager Kathy Lyons calling the project very collaborative.
"I think that's the great thing about the partnership," she said.
"We all build off each other and bring something amazing."
In addition the Wildnets, the precinct is also home to cafe owned and run by the Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council with an Aboriginal art gallery also planned to open.
Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council chairperson Jamie Donovan said that the cafe was a great opportunity for the Aboriginal community with barista and hospitality training courses being made available.
"When we were approached to be involved in it, we were extremely happy to be asked to come on board, share our history, our knowledge and give our input into the project," he said.
"It's a really great community project."
For Ms Lyons, the partnership is not just about having fun and learning about koalas but providing an experience where people can learn about sustainable land management.
She said that working together with Aboriginal Land Councils has provided support for the project.
"Were going to have ongoing cultural burnings throughout this forest to protect the area so that people understand the old ways and the new ways of managing forests and how we can best manage them for the future," she said.
In addition to the opening of Wildnets, the day also saw the reveal of the Big Koala.
The two and a half metre tall fiberglass koala has been a vision for over 10 years for Hello Koala's project director Margret Meagher.
"For the last four years I've worked with [FCNSW members] just thinking about what we could do with a Big Koala concept."
"We see this sculpture representing koala's Australia wide...[and] as a way to promote education around conservation and koala care."
Hello Koala's artists John Belfield and Pauline Roods helped the big dream become a reality with Mr Belfield using moulds to make the massive marsupial.
Mrs Roods soon transformed her husband's shed into a studio to paint 31 koalas onto the sculpture.
"I'm hoping that it will do it's job in the sense of creating awareness for our koalas," said Mrs Roods
"It was always something Margaret had talked about and I had hoped to be part of it.
To be part of the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle is just an honor."
The Big Koala also features 27 ants, four monarch butterflies and numerous eucalyptus leaves.
Bookings for Wildnets will be available from Monday (September 19) with the cafe currently open on weekends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.