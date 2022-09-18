Port Macquarie News

Wildnets and Big Koala unveiled at Guulabaa Tourism Precinct

By Emily Walker
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:04am, first published 7:20am
A giant koala and giant bouncy balls, what's not to like. Pictures by Emily Walker

Port Macquarie Hastings region can now boast to being the home of Australia's largest forest suspension playground with the grand opening party of Wildnets at Guulabaa (Place of the Koala) tourism precinct taking place this Sunday (September 18).

