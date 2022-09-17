Port Macquarie News

Laurieton Stingrays slay Long Flat Dragons in epic Hastings League grand final

By Mardi Borg
Updated September 17 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:06am
The Stingrays celebrate their grand final win. Picture Mardi Borg

The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays have won the 2022 Hastings League premiership for the first time after defeating the Long Flat Dragons 28-4.

