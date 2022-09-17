After two years of being postponed or held online, bikers were happy to rev their engines for this year's in-person MotoFest at the Wauchope showgrounds this Saturday (September 17).
The event organised by a sub-committee of the Wauchope Chamber of Commerce and Industry saw motorcyclists from Queensland to as far as Victoria attend with their bikes in tow.
Port Macquarie Road Riders founder and member of the organising committee Todd Taylor said that the event was an opportunity for motorcyclists and the community to get together.
"People are coming from everywhere for the weekend, staying in the local area and spending money locally," he said.
"I think it will break all our records of what we got in 2019."
This year's feature group were the Lady Riders which saw female motorcyclists show off their motorcycles and compete for the prize of People's Choice.
Other bikes were able to compete in the Show n Shine competition with motorcycles judged in nine different categories.
The Gymkhana competition was another opportunity for riders to participate in skill based events such as barrel rolling and slow maneuver.
Stalls for food, coffee, products, motorcycle clubs, first aid and safety talks as well as a reptile display were also available to visitors.
