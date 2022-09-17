Port Macquarie News

Westpac Rescue Helicopter and NSW Ambulance respond to serious head on collision at Byabarra

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 17 2022 - 12:31pm, first published 5:00am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter carried out an urgent response to a serious head on collision between two vehicles at Byabarra yesterday (September 16). Picture supplied

A serious head on collision involving two vehicles at Byabarra has left two men receiving urgent medical care with one airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon (September 16).

