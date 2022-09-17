A serious head on collision involving two vehicles at Byabarra has left two men receiving urgent medical care with one airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon (September 16).
NSW Ambulance responded to the two vehicle crash on Comboyne Road, Byabarra just after 5pm with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter also carrying out an urgent response.
Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the 26 year old male who sustained arm and chest injuries.
He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
The second patient, a 43 year old male was attended to by paramedics for injuries to his knee and head.
He was transported to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition.
