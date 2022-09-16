'Are we there yet?': the news we've all been waiting to hear

"The end is in sight", the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) shared this week in reference to COVID-19.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered the good news at a media conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
"We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," he said.
Yes, it's good news, and yet I somehow missed it in the midst of wall-to-wall coverage of the Queen's death and the return of La Nina.
So it was up to friends tonight to fill me in as we reflected on our return to spontaneous Friday night catch-ups and how it felt like life was returning to normal.
But normal, of course, is relative. We might remember this being a weekly after-work ritual, but it's all new for our 20-year-old children who reached official drinking age in the middle of a lockdown.
So that triggered a conversation about other things that have changed. The normalisation of working from home (WFH), for instance.
Will the tax office continue to allow so many home office claims after the pandemic is declared over? Will university campuses again buzz with young people on their way to in-person tutorials? Will we see less social awkwardnes and a reversal in solitude-induced mental health issues?
As someone who recently tested life as an Academic, only to discover too many online teaching decisions are based on commerical imperatives rather than pedagogical theory, I desperately hope the increasingly poor learning outcomes prompt an institutional rethink.
But I'm getting ahead of myself, because Dr Tedros qualified that our good news isn't a fait accompli.
"We can see the finish line, we are in a winning position, but now is the worst time to stop running, now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap the rewards of all our hard work."
To cross that line, he said, our leaders need to act on six focus areas.
