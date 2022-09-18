Children will soon be able to have a splashing good time at Livvi's Place as the project swims along.
Livvi's Place at Westport Park will undergo the dramatic transformation after Port Macquarie-Hastings Council accepted the tender from Glascott Landscape and Civil Pty Ltd for the lump sum of $1,364,724.
Glascott Landscape and Civil are part of The Glascott Group. They specialise in large scale landscape and civil construction projects for builders, government bodies, developers, architects and contractors.
Council plans show the development at Livvi's Place is an expansion on the existing playground at Westport Park and will include water play, new play experiences, shade, picnic shelter, connecting paths and landscaping.
An extension (approximately five carpark spaces) to the Westport Park carpark will also be included.
The project is an investment of $1.1million funded by the NSW Government, as a part of the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.
The design was developed with consideration of previous community feedback on playgrounds in the region, with community support for a water play and splash pad area.
Work on the upgrade to the park is set to start later this year.
To view the full concept designs for the upgrade to Livvi's Place, visit council's website.
