Port Macquarie News

Grants available to support flood-affected primary producers

By Newsroom
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:20am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood-affected primary producers can now access additional funding. Picture supplied

Local primary producers affected by flooding are being urged to apply for further recovery support through the $100 million Critical Producer Grant, co-funded by the federal and NSW state governments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.