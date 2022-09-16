Port Macquarie News

Potential loss of carpark spaces flagged as part of Bain Park Master Plan

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bain Park Master Plan could eventually see six carpark spaces lost at the Wauchope Community Arts Hall as well as further on-street parking losses. Picture, Google Maps

A council report has raised the potential loss of carparks as part of Wauchope's Bain Park Master Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.