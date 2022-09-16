A council report has raised the potential loss of carparks as part of Wauchope's Bain Park Master Plan.
It has been revealed in a report tabled at the September 15 meeting that carparking and loss of parking spaces may be impacted through the proposed overall Master Plan.
The loss of carparking, should the Master Plan be delivered as proposed, will potentially see up to 28 carpark spaces lost.
Carpark at the Wauchope Arts Hall:
President of the Wauchope Community Arts Hall Krissa Wilkinson said the potential loss of six carparks for the hall isn't one of their biggest concerns.
"This part of the upgrade was always going to be further down the track when the funds are available to council," she said.
"Often, when we have events on at night, there's nothing else on and so there's more carparking available."
Ms Wilkinson said the art centre's priority is ensuring its future as it provides an "important cultural connection".
The Bain Park Master Plan was adopted at the March 2021 Ordinary Council Meeting following extensive community and stakeholder engagement between September 2019 and December 2020.
In July 2021, council was successful in an application for the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program grant of $3 million. The grant (shared across three projects) includes $1,450,000 for the construction of stages one and two of the Bain Park Master Plan.
In June 2022 a consultant was appointed to design the Bain Park Master Plan's first two stages ahead of construction which is planned to get underway in December.
The current grant funded works that are proceeding as part of Stage 1 and Stage 2 do not result in the loss of any on-street parking.
"As far as we know, the current upgrades won't impact on parking," Ms Wilkinson said.
"Because we've been told the carparking changes might not happen for another eight to 10 years, it's a bit on the back burner for us."
Given that this is a Master Plan only, there will be further opportunities for council to consider the on-street parking impacts with future stages of the delivery of the Master Plan in conjunction with the detailed design of those stages.
