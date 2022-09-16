Port Macquarie News

Port City Breakers must win do-or-die clash against Wingham Tigers to make Group 3 grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 16 2022 - 12:00am
The Port City Breakers will verse the Wingham Tigers on Sunday, September 18, for their last chance to make the Group Three Rugby League grand final. Pciture by Mardi Borg

The Port City Breakers are getting ready for their do-or-die clash against the Wingham Tigers in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League final at Port Macquarie to earn a crack at Old Bar Pirates in the grand final.

