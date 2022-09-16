The Port City Breakers are getting ready for their do-or-die clash against the Wingham Tigers in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League final at Port Macquarie to earn a crack at Old Bar Pirates in the grand final.
The game follows a narrow loss to Old Bar last weekend where a poor start led to the Pirates dominating the opening 40 minutes to lead 20-6 at halftime.
Despite the Breakers staging a late comeback in the second half, the Pirates managed to hold onto their narrow lead to secure their spot in the grand final.
Captain-coach Richie Roberts said the team has taken a bit of confidence out of the clash against the Pirates despite the 28-24 loss.
"When we had our fair share of the ball and fixed our discipline and completion rate, we showed that we were right in that game," he said.
"We outscored them 18 points to four in the second half, so we know we have what it takes to win."
The team is now looking to join the club's junior division's success where four teams won their grand grand final, including the under-12 and under-13 boys, and the under-12 and under-16 girls tackle.
Roberts said the team, which has had minor positional changes in the week, hasn't steered away from the game plan as they look to secure the remaining grand final spot.
"We haven't felt the need to change up our whole strategy, we know what works for us, it's just a matter of tightening up those key areas."
While the team fixes up their one-percenters in the lead up to Sunday's clash, Roberts claims they can come away with the win on Saturday.
"That do-or-die mentality generally helps the players on the day, so I'm hoping that will come through for us on Sunday," he said.
"We have worked too hard all year to not get a spot in the grand final, and in the back of our minds we know that we are 80 minutes away from securing our spot."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.