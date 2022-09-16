The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays and Long Flat Dragons captain-coaches have both shared a message ahead of the Hastings League grand final on Saturday, September 17.
Both teams will make history when they walk out onto the Laurieton Oval at 3pm for the do-or-die clash.
For over 100 years, the grand final has been played in Wauchope. However, this year the Hastings League has decided to move the fixture to the Stingrays' home ground.
Stingrays co-captain-coach Adrian Daley said it's a "massive honour" to be hosting the grand final for the first time.
"I think the town is more excited than the team to be honest," he said. "It's a massive honour to have the grand final here in Laurieton.
"Everyone is really keen for the game, and I think it will be a massive turn-out."
After defeating minor premiers Kendall Blues in the major semi-finals, Daley said the team is confident they can come away with the win on Saturday.
"The team has had a great season, we all couldn't be more proud of our efforts," he said. "The team knows exactly what they have to do to get the job done on Saturday."
Long Flat Dragons captain-coach Dennis Jones said his side, who defeated the Kendall Blues last weekend, is determined to cause another upset on Saturday as the team gets ready for the big decider.
"We had a great training session this week and everyone is really prepared for the clash," he said.
"It was a great game against Kendall, and we've taken a lot of confidence out of that game.
"We all know we have what it takes to win, and I'm confident that we can go all the way."
