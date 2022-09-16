Port Macquarie News
Stingrays and Dragons captains send rally cry to supporters ahead of Hastings League showdown

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays and Long Flat Dragons captain-coaches have both shared a message ahead of the Hastings League grand final on Saturday, September 17.

