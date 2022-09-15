Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council dives into aquatic centre despite projected loss

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:43am, first published 5:52am
The preferred Option A for the construction of the new aquatic facility. Picture supplied by council

Councillors have voted unanimously to move forward with plans for a new aquatic centre in Port Macquarie, despite projections showing it will run at a deficit for at least five years.

