Councillors have voted unanimously to move forward with plans for a new aquatic centre in Port Macquarie, despite projections showing it will run at a deficit for at least five years.
The operational losses are estimated to start at $800,000 per year and gradually reduce over five years to approximately $650,000 per year as memberships grow and programs expand.
The new aquatic centre, planned for Macquarie Park in Gordon Street, is estimated to cost between $91.8 and $99.6 million to construct.
Four design options proposed for the facility were tabled at Thursday's Ordinary Council meeting (September 15) as part of the business case.
A preferred option (Option A) has been considered, but a final determination will not be made until information regarding how the facility could be built and funded via a staged approach, is provided to councillors in November.
A significant proportion of the monetary benefit for the new facility will come from indirect social and health benefits and not from direct revenue, with the facility will operate at a deficit.
Acting mayor Adam Roberts said construction of a new pool has been discussed for 20 years.
"The current pool is showing its age and is leaking water at a significant rate," he said.
"At some point we will need to upgrade and invest in a new pool and, frankly, we've been talking about this for years."
Cr Roberts said council has had to consider options moving forward, including fixing the issues at the current pool.
"This would come at a significant financial cost and would render the current pool out of action for a period of time," he said. "We would be doing a patch job and not looking to the future."
Cr Roberts said council is at a point in time where a significant decision needs to be made on this project.
"We might not be able to afford the bees knees of aquatic facilities right now, given we have significant issues with our other ageing infrastructure such as roads, water, sewer and footpaths," he said.
"We are staring down the barrel of an opportunity for our community. An opportunity to provide a major recreational aquatic and leisure asset."
He also said council needs to be mindful to not put the community's finances at risk and work to deliver what they can with the available resources.
Councillor Nik Lipovac supported the motion and said council needs to monitor the costs going forward and make any further changes down the track.
Preliminary cost estimates under a staged approach could potentially see council reduce the full cost of the facility to approximately $40 million in Stage One, allowing for greater flexibility to source additional funding for further stages in the future.
Cr Lisa Intemann said even spending $40 million for the first stage of the project will be "difficult".
"I support this proposal," she said. "The problem is the more we add to it (the aquatic centre plans), the more impossible it becomes to do."
Cr Intemann also said staging of the project is "crucial" for its delivery.
The preferred option for a new facility under Option A, includes a 50-metre outdoor pool to Swimming Australia standard, an indoor 25-metre pool with spectator seating, a gymnasium and group fitness rooms, a program pool (with moveable floor), outdoor leisure pool, outdoor splash pad, slide tower, gymnasium, group fitness rooms, café and club room.
The business case also noted that a significant proportion of the monetary benefit will come from indirect social and health benefits, and not from direct revenue.
A timeline for the new aquatic centre construction is yet to be determined, and will be subject to future funding and development approvals.
A report on construction staging options and how this will impact the business case will be presented to councillors in November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.