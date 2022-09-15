A series of Get Ready sessions are being held at Rural Fire Service stations across the Mid North Coast this weekend (September 17 and 18) to prepare families for bushfire season.
Mid Coast Acting District Manager Inspector Guy Duckworth, said residents are invited to meet their local brigade to find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties.
"While we've seen wet weather recently, it can take only a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for fire conditions to return, so it's important to get ready," Insp. Duckworth said.
Get Ready Weekend is an opportunity to find out more about making a plan, making your home bushfire-ready and understanding the new Fire Danger Rating System.
"The new Fire Danger Rating System is simpler, and provides clear actions to take. It's important to know the changes - they could save your life."
There are five simple steps you can take to reduce your bushfire risk.
If you can't make it to a station this weekend, you can find out how to make a bushfire survival plan at myfireplan.com.au. Otherwise, participating rural fire brigades and opening times are below:
All of this year's Get Ready Weekend events can be found on the NSW RFS website rfs.nsw.gov.au/getready.
