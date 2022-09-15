Port Macquarie News

Rural Fire Service holding information days to prepare families for bushfire season

Updated September 15 2022 - 9:44am, first published 12:30am
Bushfires and grass fires can creep up on homes in an instant. File picture of homes at Lake Cathie

A series of Get Ready sessions are being held at Rural Fire Service stations across the Mid North Coast this weekend (September 17 and 18) to prepare families for bushfire season.

