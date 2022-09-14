It's time to get out fishing while the weather is favourable.
This week the Bureau of Meteorology declared that a La Nina is now underway in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, La Nina conditions increase the chance of above average spring rainfall in the northern and eastern parts of Australia. While the water has cleared in the rivers and lakes from the last downpour, I don't believe it will stay this way for much longer.
The Hastings River this week has produced some nice catches of school mulloway, flathead and bream. Luderick were a little quiet with a few fish caught on the breakwalls on cabbage.
There were reports from Lake Cathie that there were some decent catches of flathead, whiting and bream around the mouth of the lake and the Ocean Drive bridge. Off the rocks, drummer catches remain popular especially down south around Camden Head and Bonny Hills, with green weed the bait of choice.
Tailor numbers remain reasonable, with the better reports north of Point Plomer to South West Rocks. There were some nice catches of blue groper as well for those willing to toss in a crab on heavier fishing gear.
On the beaches, once that swell had settled, there were some decent bream along North Shore beach and around Crescent Head, with those fishing the high tide enjoying the better action.
Along with bream, there were reports of an abundance of school mulloway for those fishing North Haven and around Lake Cathie.
Last week a few boats headed out offshore and Trag Rock was the place to be with some fantastic kingfish caught on knife jigs. The current has picked up which made fishing a bit difficult but those who persisted and made it to the bottom were rewarded with some great fish. A few nice snapper and pearl perch were also caught; soft plastics seem to be the better choice on snapper.
For the game fishos, schools of slimy mackerel are prolific from 60 to 90 metres, with striped marlin hanging around the schools of bait.
There appears to be some action out wider with reports from commercial fishos that South West Rocks to Crowdy Head are producing the best catches in the state.
Last week I attended the weigh-in for the Fernhill Tavern Social Fishing Club. They hold a monthly weigh-in at the Fernhill Tavern on the second Sunday of each month. The weigh-in is a laid-back atmosphere with a meat tray raffle, prizes for fishos and what a perfect way to spend a Sunday with a delicious lunch from the bistro.
It's a great social fishing club that caters for everyone who enjoys rock, beach, estuary and deep-sea fishing. It's fantastic to see such a thriving fishing club with over a hundred members. If you are interested in joining Fernhill Tavern Social Fishing Club, I encourage you to bring your family and attend their next weigh-in on October 9, 1pm at the Fernhill Tavern in Port Macquarie.
