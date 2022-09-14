Port Macquarie News

St Thomas' Anglican Church holds special service ahead of Queen's funeral

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
September 14 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Licensed lay reader Norm Siggee, Reverend Canon John Barrett and Reverend David Curtis discuss the commemoration service marking the Queen's death. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Parishioners at St Thomas' Anglican Church have paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.