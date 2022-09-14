Parishioners at St Thomas' Anglican Church have paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
They gathered on Wednesday, September 14 at a special commemoration service marking the Queen's death. Reverend Canon John Barrett conducted the service.
The commemoration service was an opportunity for people to reflect on the Queen's life and pay their respects after Britain's longest-serving monarch died on September 8. She was 96.
Rev. Canon Barrett said the service commemorated the Queen's life, her long reign and all she stood for.
"The Queen was a servant leader," he said.
Church warden Colin Walker said he thought the Queen was magnificent and she was missed greatly by everybody.
"I remember seeing in schools a photo of the Queen wearing a beautiful gown that was the colour of Australian wattle," he said. "That's a memory from my early years."
Valmai Barrett was a primary school student in Wellington when the Queen visited Dubbo in 1954 as part of an Australian tour. Students travelled by train to Dubbo for the occasion.
"It was a very hot day, and we waited for what seemed like hours and hours and eventually along she came, standing up waving, and all too soon she arrived and was gone - our Queen," Mrs Barrett said.
"She didn't have a crown on. It was so exciting but you wanted more, you wanted to get closer, you wanted to stop and say hello."
Mrs Barrett said she attended the commemoration service to pay her respects to a "wonderful monarch who I have admired over her whole reign".
The Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. A national day of mourning in Australia on Thursday, September 22 will be recognised as a public holiday.
