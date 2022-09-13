Students from St Joseph's Primary School Port Macquarie were selected to represent the Lismore Diocese in Melbourne last week (September 6) to showcase their STEM Make a Difference (MAD) design at the National Catholic Education Conference.
STEM MAD is a national competition where students are set with the challenge of creating a prototype of a product that will make a difference in someone's life.
St Joseph's Primary School Acting Principal Jeannine Ucdereli said that STEM MAD was a unique opportunity for students to engage designing a product, service or innovation to make a difference within their community.
"I am so very proud of the way in which our team represented our school, Diocese and most importantly themselves," she said.
Year six students Matilda Coleman, Jackson Coleman, Amelie Obeid and Gene Smith have spent the last three months committing to workshops before and after school with the support of Mrs Emma Francis and Mr David Lynch to create their product.
After working with therapists from the Cerebral Palsy Alliance, the students worked together to create a range of modern and fashionable clothing that would allow the wearer to present themselves with dignity and pride.
During the process, the team collected and analysed data, developed skills in pattern making and sewing and adjusted their design in response to feedback.
Travelling to Melbourne, the students presented their final product in person to delegates from across the country including the renowned biomedical engineer Dr Jordan Nguyen.
St Joseph's Primary School Port Macquarie student Matilda Coleman said that she was happy she took the opportunity to be part of the STEM MAD team at her school.
"I liked getting to know the different people, from Cerebral Palsy Alliance as well as interacting with the other schools here in Melbourne, expanding my own knowledge in Science and STEM," she said.
"Meeting Dr Jordan was an amazing experience.
I liked being able to work as a team."
Students returned to school eager to share what they have learned with their peers.
They have said that this was truly rewarding experience and wonder what they can design next to help make a difference in somebody's life.
