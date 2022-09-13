Port Macquarie News

St Joseph's Primary School Port Macquarie travel to Melbourne for STEM competition

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
September 13 2022 - 6:30pm
St Joseph's Primary School Port Macquarie students Matilda Coleman, Jackson Coleman, Amelie Obeid and Gene Smith presented their final product at the STEM MAD student showcase. Picture supplied.

Students from St Joseph's Primary School Port Macquarie were selected to represent the Lismore Diocese in Melbourne last week (September 6) to showcase their STEM Make a Difference (MAD) design at the National Catholic Education Conference.

