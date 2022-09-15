The St Agnes' Parish Secondary School (SAPSS) drumline, Port Macquarie Vanguard, have once again dominated the Australian Percussion Eisteddfod, returning as the Australian drumline champions for the fifth year in a row.
Students from SAPSS which comprises of Mackillop College, Newman Technical College and St Joseph's Regional College, competed over the weekend (September 10-11) to defend their title.
The Vanguard walked away with first place in the Own Choice and Test Piece components of the competition as well as winning every single caption award for best section such as best snares, best tenors, and best colour guard.
Port Macquarie Vanguard director Mark Spence who writes and prepares the performances, said that he never tries to expect anything.
"We can't control the judging and it's just worked out that way that it's been five in a row," he said.
Mr Spence grew up in the southern states of America surrounded by high schools with a strong and competitive drum program.
When he arrived in Port Macquarie almost 17 years ago and started teaching, he noticed that Australian drumlines were behind the times.
Once he heard about the eisteddfod, he started organizing the Port Macquarie Vanguard with the team first competing in 2015 and later winning in 2017.
"Some of my American friends have commented that 'Mark, you just recreated America over here,' and I think, yeah we kind of did," he said.
"We focus on excellence and fun."
This year however has been the most stressful for Mr Spence.
COVID-19 interruptions and the impact of COVID-19 last year meant that the team has far less time to prepare.
But Mr Spence's strategy isn't to demand more rehearsal hours from his team.
"I just had to write a little bit smarter for some of the sections," he said.
"There's no point in giving your kids material that they can't play.
That's just shooting yourself in the foot and so many drumlines just leave it like that."
The strategy of working smarter, not harder has worked for Mr Spence so far.
The Port Macquarie Brumbies Junior drumline debuted at the eistedfodd this year and were made up of both primary and secondary school students.
Mr Spence said the junior team was created not only to meet increasing demand but to prepare students for the senior drumline.
"This was a way to train the kids up so really the junior drumline is about education and super fun," he said.
"When they get to the senior drumline, they hit the ground running.
"We've got some kids this year that are graduating to the senior line and they already know the vocabulary, what we expect of them and all of the demands."
The SAPSS drumlines may have just won but they're already in training for next year's competition.
Mr Spence said he isn't making any predictions for next years results but said that they have a great show planned for 2023.
"[The students] are already through a minute of the show and it's awesome."
"I'm writing some new stuff and we've got a great crop of kids."
The SAPSS drumline has proven to be popular with students with both junior and senior teams at near capacity.
Mr Spence credits the popularity for not only the communal aspect of the drums but the visceral reaction**
"It seems to connect on a lot of different levels and the one thing I won't dismiss is the level of community it provides the kids," he said.
"That sound of multiple drummers playing in time at such a high volume [and] high intensity- it's visually arresting."
