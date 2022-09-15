Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie Vanguard crowned Australian Drumline Champions for the fifth year in row.

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:43am, first published 5:00am
The Port Macquarie Vanguard, made up students from the St Agnes' Parish secondary schools were the best drumline at the Australian Percussion Eisteddfod.

The St Agnes' Parish Secondary School (SAPSS) drumline, Port Macquarie Vanguard, have once again dominated the Australian Percussion Eisteddfod, returning as the Australian drumline champions for the fifth year in a row.

