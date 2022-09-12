'Women try to hold things together': conference to empower women in dairy

Brombin dairy farmer Sue Cleary said farming can sometimes be an isolating job.
Sue and her husband Leo purchased their dairy farm west of Wauchope 27 years ago after they decided on a career change.
"My husband and I were school teachers and he then decided he wanted a change of pace," Sue said.
They purchased their farm in 1994. They now milk 350 head of cattle each day and supply their product to create A2 milk.
"It can be quite an isolating job just being on the farm," Sue said. "That was a step for me to get involved in Women in Dairy because I wanted to meet other women within the industry and have some social contact as well."
Women in Dairy is a not-for-profit group of women who work to provide facilities to bring people together, educate and provide support.
Their annual conference, Bale-Up, will be held in Port Macquarie from September 13 to 15.
"In 1998, the Women in Dairy's first conference was held in Nowra and the idea behind it was to get support groups going in different areas for the women in dairy," Sue said.
"It was then decided by a group of us who lived in Northern NSW that we would put on a conference in the following year."
Sue said after almost a quarter of a century, the conference has come back to Port Macquarie.
"The idea behind it is to create a support network for women in dairy and recognise their contributions within the industry."
Sue said that prior to 2000, many people thought of dairy farmers as men.
"They didn't reflect on the powerful skills women undertake to support the business," she said.
"A lot of us have been through many issues. The drought really impacted the industry, it was difficult to get feed, which was very expensive, and it was very hard to grow any feed on our own properties.
"Farmers were spending more money trying to produce milk then they were getting back, so that was a very difficult time."
After the drought came bushfires, floods and a pandemic. All of which have impacted not only the dairy industry, but farmer's mental health.
"There's just so many variables that we can't control and we worry that they may have big impacts on our business," Sue said.
"Most of the women have been trying to hold things together on the farm a fair bit and a lot of them are mentally exhausted, as well as physically."
The Bale-Up conference will allow women in the dairy industry from across the state to connect, learn new insights in the industry and support each other.
"This coming together and sharing of burdens is a very empowering thing for us to do," Sue said.
"Within the group, mental health, as well as gaining skills, is important."
The conference will be held at Sails and there are 110 people expected to attend from September 13 to 15.
"Different types of farms will be represented at the conference and there are a number of speakers who will share their knowledge," Sue said.
"We're hoping everyone leaves with some enthusiasm and initiative to implement something new on the farm."
