The Port Macquarie Speech and Drama Eisteddfod returned over the weekend (September 9-11) after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
Approximately 100 competitors and over 250 spectators attended the three day event to see children compete in a variety of speech and drama disciplines including poetry, dramatic characterisation, reading, Shakespeare and mime.
Students were also able to compete in group sections such as dramatic duos/trios, verse in multiple voices, Shakespeare and large group performances.
This year also saw the inclusion of two new sections to the Eisteddfod; Performers with Additional Needs and a musical theatre section.
Eisteddfod director Claire Goldie encouraged all students in the area to enter next year.
"Our event is all about giving all students in our area an opportunity to perform on the stage," she said.
"You don't need to be in lessons or part of a school to enter and the committee can assist you with what to perform.
As a parent, we've all spent time watching our kids put on 'plays' in the living room - why not let them perform on a big stage with an audience, get some helpful feedback from an adjudicator and see if they can win a trophy."
The event was adjudicated by Bathurst-based speech and drama teacher Kristie Thorne who has adjudicated eisteddfods across New South Wales.
Mrs Thorne said she was extremely impressed with the quality of the performance, the community spirit and the support the students showed for each other.
Sponsorship from local businesses Port Macquarie Orthodontics, Plowrights Toyota/Lexus of Port Macquarie, St Agnes Parish, Little Big Talkers, Saints Youth Drama, Luke Seears Concreting and SMM Studios enabled the eisteddfod to run smoothly.
