Red bin waste from Kempsey Shire is heading to Cairncross landfill under an agreement with dual benefits.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has entered into an arrangement with Kempsey Shire Council to accept red bin household waste at the Cairncross landfill up until June 30, 2023, if required.
It comes as Kempsey Shire Council's current landfill cell three is reaching capacity.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's director community utilities Jeffery Sharp said the agreement benefits both councils.
"Not only does it alleviate short-term waste capacity pressures for Kempsey, it allows us to infill soft rubbish into our newly constructed Cairncross landfill cell quicker," he said.
Soft household rubbish provides an effective barrier against solid waste products penetrating the new cell liner, potentially causing pollution concerns.
Mr Sharp said it is generally regarded as appropriate to provide a protective buffer of one metre of soft rubbish across the whole of the cell, before adding other solid wastes.
"Being able to dispose of Kempsey's red bin waste will allow us to reach this target sooner, so that we can start infilling the rest of the cell with solid waste," Mr Sharp said.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council agreed at its August meeting to accept residential kerbside general waste from Kempsey Shire Council.
Kempsey Shire Council manager commercial business Gayleen Burley said this is a great example of two councils working together to achieve successful outcomes for both communities.
"For Port Macquarie-Hastings, this will provide the "soft waste" layer at the base of the new Cairncross landfill cell which is about to commence operation," she said.
Kempsey Shire Council is constructing a new landfill cell at the Kempsey Waste Management Centre as cell three is reaching capacity.
"Cell four construction has unfortunately been significantly delayed due to continual wet weather and geological issues resulting in the need for a technical re-design," Ms Burley said.
Kempsey Shire Council started sending residential kerbside general waste to Port Macquarie-Hasting Council in late August.
"This means we can retain capacity at the Kempsey Waste Management Centre while cell four is finished," Ms Burley said.
"It is a success for Kempsey as it means there will be no impact on residential kerbside bin collections as waste will be collected as normal."
A report will be provided to Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors in August 2023 outlining the amount of waste received from Kempsey Shire Council under the agreement.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
