Port Macquarie News

Poor first half proves costly for the Port City Breakers in fiery clash against Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar Pirates defeat Port City Breakers at Port Regional Stadium on Saturday, September 11. Picture by Mardi Borg

PORT City Breakers will now have to defeat Wingham in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League final at Port Macquarie to earn a crack at Old Bar Pirates in the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.