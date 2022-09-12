PORT City Breakers will now have to defeat Wingham in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League final at Port Macquarie to earn a crack at Old Bar Pirates in the grand final.
This follows Old Bar's 28-24 win over the Breakers in a bruising and occasionally fiery major semi played at Port on Sunday, September 11. Winners of Sunday's final at Port Macquarie move through to the Saturday, September 24 grand final at Old Bar.
A poor first half proved costly for the Breakers. Old Bar went to the sheds at the break leading 20-6 after dominating the opening 40 minutes. Port had the best of the early passages of the second half, reducing the margin to 20-12 via a second smart try to impressive five-eighth Rhys Matsen, who was a late-season gain for the club.
However, the turning point came midway through the second half when Old Bar fullback Taye Cochrane scored his second try. There was an altercation after Cochrane planted the ball, with players from both sides involved. Referee Bayley Dimarco restored order and awarded Old Bar an eight point try. The Pirates landed both attempts to shoot to a 28-12 lead.
The Breakers also had veteran prop Dan Dumas in the sin bin in the first half, while co-prop Tyler Roberts also spent 10 in the confessional in the second half.
"It's not all doom and gloom,'' Port City captain-coach Richie Roberts said after the game. "Having two players in the sin bin didn't help.
"We had to tackle for 80 minutes and didn't stick to our game plan.
"We have a few things to work on at training, but hopefully we'll get another crack at 'em (Old Bar) down there in a fortnight. But we have to be better.''
The Breakers looked a beaten side until the last 10 minutes of the game. Clever centre Cuban Quinlan-Piper then regathered his own short kick to dive over out wide and then converted the try. Still, at 28-16 the Breakers appeared at best, an outside chance.
However, the odd narrowed considerably when Tyler Roberts dived over and Quinlan-Piper again added the extras with the assistance of the uprights and suddenly it was 28-24 with a touch over three minutes left.
Quinlan-Piper looked to get outside the defence in the time remaining, but he was dragged down by desperate cover and the Pirates held on to claim the grand final berth.
Matsen showed his class when he opened he scoring for the Breakers after 13 minutes of the first half. The Breakers won a scrum, Matsen produced a show and go to slice through the defensive line and run 25 metres to score. Quinlan-Piper converted and the Breakers led 8-6. It was the only time they were in front all game.
The rest of the half belonged to the visitors, with Old Bar running in three converted tries, two to former Port City player Kurt Lewis.
It was a lean weekend for both Port Macquarie clubs. Port Sharks lost the women's league tag and under 18s minor semi-finals on Saturday at Tuncurry, the league tag defeated 16-12 in extra time and the 18s by 18-16.
Forster-Tuncurry thumped Port City 28-6 in reserve grade.
It was no better on the Sabbath, with Wauchope downing Port City 15-14 in the league tag major semi and Macleay Valley ending Port City's unbeaten under 18 season with a 36-26 result. Macleay then thrashed Port Macquarie 44-0 in reserve grade.
Port City league tag and under 18s play Taree City next Sunday while the Sharks tackle Forster-Tuncurry in reserve grade.
