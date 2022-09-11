PORT City's late rally in the Group Three Rugby League major semi-final just fell short, with Old Bar winning the game 28-24 at the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium on Sunday.
A poor first half saw the Breakers troop off at halftime down 20-6. Old Bar skipped to a 28-12 lead midway through the second half and looked to have the game well in their keeping.
However, the Breakers scored two converted tries in the last 10 minutes to reduce the margin to four points. The Pirates held on and will now host the grand final on Saturday, September 24 at the Old Bar Reserve.
Port City, the minor premiers, will now play Wingham in next weekend's final at Port. This follows Wingham's 14-12 win over Forster-Tuncurry in the minor semi-final at Tuncurry on Saturday.
Macleay Valley were big 44-0 winners over Port Macquarie in reserve grade major semi while Macleay also took out the under 18s, downing Port City 36-26. This was Port's first loss for the season.
Wauchope rounded off a lean day for Port Macquarie clubs by accounting for the Breakers 15-14 in women's league tag.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
