Long Flat Dragons defeat Kendall Blues to book their spot in the Hastings League grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 10 2022 - 11:03am, first published 9:30am
The Long Flat Dragons produced their best performance of the year when it mattered most as they handed the Kendal Blues a 26-16 defeat to end their season in Saturday's (September 10) preliminary final.

