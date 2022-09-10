The Long Flat Dragons produced their best performance of the year when it mattered most as they handed the Kendal Blues a 26-16 defeat to end their season in Saturday's (September 10) preliminary final.
Both teams got off to a strong start as they each carried the ball down the field. However, the Dragons managed to open Kendall's defence after 13 minutes to put the first four points on the scoreboard.
The Blues were able to get some much-needed field position after conceding the first try, but a loose pass led to Dragons' player Paul Ritchie charging down the field from a classy intercept to score out wide and add an extra four points on the scoreboard to lead 8-0 at halftime.
Four minutes into the second half, the Dragons picked up where they left off as Josh Cribb crashed over the line to increase their lead to 12-0.
After the Dragons nailed a penalty kick to add an extra two points, the Kendall Blues finally managed to hit back, with Jed Seymour crossing the line and Jahbe Latham kicking the conversion to close the gap to 14-6.
With eighteen minutes left on the clock, the Blues started to gain some confidence and it wasn't long before fullback Hudson McCarron dived over from dummy half to narrow the score to 14-10.
As the final minutes ticked on, the Dragons got two quick tries to extend their lead and while the Blues grabbed a consolation try, it wasn't enough to save their season in the end.
It was a proud moment for Long Flat Dragons captain-coach Dennis Jones who knew it wasn't going to be easy to defeat the Blues on their home ground.
"We always knew it was going to be a really tough game against Kendall, but we've been building towards this for a very long time and it was nice to see our hard work pay off," he said.
"Defence and ball control have been a big thing for us lately as we lacked both throughout the year. I just knew that if we defended well, we would win the game."
While the Dragons finished fifth on the ladder in the regular season to just scrape through to the finals, Jones said it's the team's camaraderie that has booked them a spot in the grand final.
"We're a tight unit and we just believe in each other and back each other to go all the way," he said. "That's the reason we are where we are."
The victory for the Dragons advances them to face off with the Laurieton Hotel Stingrays next week in the Hastings League grand final
Despite the Dragons suffering a defeat against the Stingrays in August, Jones claims his side has what it takes to go all the way.
"We won't go away from what we've been doing," he said. "If anything, we will be working even harder this week.
"I think it will be a close game as the Stingrays are a good side, but I have confidence that we can go all the way."
