Port Macquarie News

We've lost our pillar of stability, what now?

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated September 9 2022 - 10:18am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Candles are lit inside All Saints Anglican Church in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Emily Walker

A collective grief

At a time when the Commonwealth is mourning Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the world is at least noting her death, what can I add that hasn't already been said?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.