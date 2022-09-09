We've lost our pillar of stability, what now?

At a time when the Commonwealth is mourning Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the world is at least noting her death, what can I add that hasn't already been said?
What I will share is that everyone our Port Macquarie reporters spoke to about the Queen's death, shared one single, simple emotion; sadness.
While some may have spent the morning in tears, the news was not a shock. At 96-years-old, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch had more than served us well.
The Queen was not just someone we admired and respected, she was a rare pillar of stability in times of war, peace, political change and pandemics. She reminded us daily that a life of public service could be lived with grace, impartiality and unquestioning duty.
Despite many visits to Australia, Queen Elizabeth never visited Port Macquarie. Coffs Harbour is as close as she came, in 1973. That absence of a civic connection doesn't mean we won't share a collective grief.
Her legacy will be revisited over and over in the next couple of weeks as we step through Operation London Bridge, the 10-day plan set in motion at the moment of her death. Beyond this period of public mourning, there is no doubt our relationship with the monarchy will change.
Thousands of journalists, commentators and royal experts, all around the world, have already spent the past 24 hours filling the new void with memories, criticisms and predictions. Some of it has been profound, some of it pithy, some of it dismissive or downright inappropriate.
We've already had Harry and Meghan blamed for her failing health (imagine next week's womens' magazine headlines...), calls for a Republic are bubbling to the surface, and TV news channels are playing old stories about Princess Diana's death and the dismissal of Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, on loop.
We now await the funeral of the woman whose official title in Australia was Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of Australia and Her other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth; followed by the coronation of her son, King Charles III.
I sincerely hope public discourse can remain civil until at least then.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Port Macquarie News
