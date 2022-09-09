An 83-year-old woman has been injured following a robbery in broad daylight at Port Central.
Port Macquarie Police are currently investigating the robbery that occurred in the Port Central Shopping Centre carpark, Murray Street, Port Macquarie between 2.30pm and 3pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
The woman is currently seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained during the alleged offence.
Police are seeking community assistance to locate any witnesses or dashcam footage which might capture the incident of offenders before or after the alleged offence.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police on 02 6583 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
