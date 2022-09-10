Teenager charged after CBD arrest over robbery of elderly woman at Port Central

A teenager has been charged over the alleged robbery of an 83-year-old woman in the carpark of Port Central.
Just before 3pm on Thursday (September 8), an 83-year-old woman was placing shopping bags into her vehicle that was parked in the Port Central carpark on Murray Street, Port Macquarie, when two males allegedly attempted to steal her handbag.
A struggle ensued and the woman fell to the ground after one of the males took possession of the handbag. Both males then ran from the scene.
A bystander rendered aid to the woman - who suffered minor injuries - and the matter was later reported to officers from Mid North Coast Police District.
Police initially issued a call for dashcam vision and any other public information.
Following extensive inquiries, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy after a short foot pursuit in Clarence Street, Port Macquarie, about 2.45pm on Friday (September 9). It will be alleged that at the time of his arrest he was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.
On Friday (September 9), a witness told the Port Macquarie News they saw police arrest a person near the corner of Short and William streets around 2.50pm.
"The police were then driving around the carpark on Short Street and blocked off Clarence Street for a short amount of time," they said.
The teenager was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with robbery in company, possess prohibited drug, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, carry cutting weapon upon apprehension and armed with intent commit indictable offence.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court later today (September 10).
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any information that may assist in the identification of the second male.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, in his mid-teens, wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
