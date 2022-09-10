Port Macquarie News

Teenager charged after CBD arrest over Port Central robbery

By Newsroom
Updated September 10 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:00am
A witness said a person was on the ground during this arrest in William Street. Picture supplied

A teenager has been arrested over the alleged robbery of an 83-year-old woman in the carpark of Port Central.

