Teenager charged after CBD arrest over Port Central robbery

A teenager has been arrested over the alleged robbery of an 83-year-old woman in the carpark of Port Central.
Police have confirmed that charges have been laid. They are expected to release further details relating to those charges later today (September 10).
The alleged robbery occurred between 2.30pm and 3pm on Thursday, (September 8) in the shopping centre's Murray Street carpark.
The elderly woman was injured during the incident and received medical treatment.
Police initially issued a call for dashcam vision and any other public information.
On Friday (September 9), a witness told the Port Macquarie News they saw police arrest a person near the corner of Short and William streets around 2.50pm.
"The police were then driving around the carpark on Short Street and blocked off Clarence Street for a short amount of time," they said.
Police said the person arrested was a teenager and confirmed it was in relation to the alleged carpark robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Port Macquarie Police on 02 6583 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
