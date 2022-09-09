Port Macquarie residents have responded to the news of the death of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
Tributes have been flowing in from across the world from politicians, performers and people on the street who met the monarch.
The Port Macquarie News spoke to residents in town this morning and asked them how they're feeling after hearing the "very sad news".
Helen McCosker describes herself as a royalist and said she is saddened to hear of The Queen's death.
"She had a sense of duty to her role as Queen," she said.
"She had a calming way about her and she managed to change with the times. She put you at ease and she will be missed."
Some residents were too saddened to speak with us about how they have taken the news of the 96-year-olds death.
Port Macquarie Resident Amy Vallentine said as a Republican she is still saddened by the news.
"She has been a stable force in the world for a very long time," she said.
Eleonora Fuller said she feels for the Royal Family during this time.
"I hope that Charles will do a good job for his mother."
A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the 96-year-old's death.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said.
Read more:
