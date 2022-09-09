The Queen has been a beacon of stability, Lyne MP David Gillespie says.
Dr Gillespie said it was with deepest feelings of sadness, he heard of the passing of our Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"Queen Elizabeth II was an amazing lady, monarch and leader and a constant in our lives, and I always thought she would last for ever, or at least 100," he said.
"She has been a beacon of stability. An exemplar leader and source of unity for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and for our nation in the 70 years of faithful service to us."
Dr Gillespie said the Queen had always been a wise counsel for Prime Ministers of the Commonwealth and other leaders around the world through wars, conflicts and other crises including recession.
"She has seen many changes of government in Australia and Australians of all political persuasions hold her in high regard and affection," he said.
"One of my earliest memories was her visit to Australia in 1963 as a five-year-old visiting Queanbeyan and Canberra and then many other visits here throughout my life. Waving flags and huge crowds.
"The memories of our bicentennial and enjoying the heritage and regal ceremonies in my two years living and working in London. It was a thrill to be able to attend the Royal enclosure at Ascot and enjoy a day at the races "at Her Majesty's pleasure"."
Dr Gillespie said on the four occasions he was was sworn into the ministry and in the Australian Parliament, he was very proud to take the oath in declaring his allegiance to the Queen having observed someone who had set such a shining example of service to our nation.
"On the last occasion I was sworn in as a minister during COVID, I took that same Oath remotely from Wauchope and ensured that with my wife Charlotte by my side, I made sure our Queen was also with us for the event with her portrait in view."
He said our nation and Lyne mourns the Queen's passing and our deepest sympathies and condolences go to her family.
A a condolence book is available to sign at Dr Gillespie's Wauchope office.
Mayor Peta Pinson said it was a shock to hear of the Queen's death.
"Although at 96, and knowing she was frail, it still came as a shock to me, as I am sure it has for everybody," she said.
Cr Pinson said the Queen was a stoic yet compassionate servant, not just for her own country but for ours as a monarchy.
"She was our queen as well," Cr Pinson said.
The mayor said we would all remember this day forever more.
She said the Queen would be remembered as the world's constant.
"As the head of state of England, she met many people from all walks of life and leaders from all places on earth," Cr Pinson said.
"That constant has now gone. While the world has changed during her reign, the world will never be the same now her reign has ended."
Cr Pinson said she is a monarchist but she is sure even republicans will feel the loss of the Queen.
We are all very deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams says.
"The Queen dedicated her life to the people of the Commonwealth like no other and she will be greatly missed," Mrs Williams said.
"Her unwavering dedication and commitment to duty, personal dignity and courage is without equal.
"Whilst most of us didn't have the honour to meet her, she touched all of our lives as our Queen of State. She was truly an inspirational woman."
A condolence book to commemorate the Queen's death will be open in the Port Macquarie electorate office for one week following the funeral of the Queen.
It is with the greatest of sadness that we hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Cowper MP Pat Conaghan says.
"What more can be said after a person has given 70 years service, near faultless, as Head of State," he said.
"A lady held in the highest respect by all and now with her God and her beloved Prince.
"To her family our sympathy and prayers; from the Commonwealth, our deepest appreciation and gratitude for a life lived with honour."
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
