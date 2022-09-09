Group Three Rugby League's decision to cancel the minor and major semi-finals due to torrential rain that hit the Mid North Coast on Friday (September 2) evening, left a lot of clubs worried about how it would impact their finals run.
But for the Port City Breakers, who had key players Chris Piper and Dan Dumas in doubt for their major semi-final against the Old Bar Pirates, the cancellation came as a "blessing in disguise".
"It was actually good timing for us," captain-coach Richie Roberts said. "[Those] players were in an injury cloud last week and we really didn't know if they would be fit to play," he said.
Group Three this week voted to extend the season by a week, with the grand finals now on Saturday, September 24.
One option considered by the group was playing knockout finals this weekend, with 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3. Under the proposal, the winners would progress to a September 18 grand final.
While it was eventually decided to extend the season, the knockout round had the support of Roberts, Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins and Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell.
The Tigers finished fourth so would have played Port City at Port Macquarie.
"It was a golden ticket for us - we would have beaten Port no worries and gone straight through to the grand final,'' Collins said.
However, Collins conceded that extending the season by the week is fairer for all the teams in the finals.
Roberts had a similar mindset, saying he was in favour of the proposed knockout finals being played this weekend, but understands why they decided to push the grand finals back.
"I would've preferred the knockout round, and I think other people would have played the 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3 round just so they still had that weekend for their holidays, a lot of people had things planned and booked," he said.
"But I think the other clubs had a lot more to lose than they had to gain, so I understand why they decided to push it back."
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said the Pirates supported the move to play the finals series in its entirety.
"Our vote was heavily in favour of extending the season,'' Henry said.
"If we'd played the knockout games it wouldn't have rewarded us for finishing second. This is the right decision.''
The major and minor semi-finals will now go ahead this weekend and Piper and Dumas, who have been instrumental to the side all season, are now back to full strength and "fired up" for this weekend.
"The players, along with everyone in the team, are ready to go this weekend," he said. "We haven't changed the game plan, we know what we need to do and we're all really looking forward to going out there this weekend and giving it our all."
Roberts said the cancelation of last week's game has made the players "even keener" for their clash at against their old rivals at Port Regional Stadium on Sunday (September 11).
"It could work out in our favour," he said. "That's what we're hoping for."
