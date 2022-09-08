Port Macquarie News
Photos

Port Macquarie hosts the NSW Touch Football Primary School Gala Day

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 8 2022 - 5:00am
More than 400 school children converged on Tuffins Lane today (September 8) for the Port Macquarie Primary School Touch Football Gala Day.

