More than 400 school children converged on Tuffins Lane today (September 8) for the Port Macquarie Primary School Touch Football Gala Day.
Youngsters from across the Mid North Coast played a series of games for fun, rather than results, while being cheered from the sidelines by passionate teachers and parents.
Advertisement
NSW Touch Football game development officer Ben Halmarick said the event has been a huge success as it aims to build the partnership between the organisation and the schools.
"The preparations for this day were great, and it's all been running really smoothly," he said. "Everyone's turned up today in good spirits which is making for a really good day.
"Today is about getting children involved in touch football and building that partnership with the schools to give kids the opportunity to go from school-level touch into club-base touch."
Mr Halmarick said it was pleasing to see the children enjoying themselves as they took part in the event.
"Everyone's out there having fun so that's the main thing," he said. "We put this day on for the kids to enjoy themselves, its not the most competitive thing, it's just about them having fun and getting to know more about touch football."
Schools involved in the event included St Peter's Primary School, Kendall Public School, Westport Public School, Beechwood Public School, Westport Public School and St Joseph's Primary School, Wauchope.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.