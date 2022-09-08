Port Macquarie man sentenced for 'violently' assaulting police officers

A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of eight months to be served as an intensive corrections order in the community, for assaulting police officers during an arrest earlier this year.
Louis Balenzano, 28, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and resist an officer in execution of duty during an arrest in Coffs Harbour on April 8, 2022.
Advertisement
Court documents show that police were called to The Coffs Hotel on the corner of High Street and the Pacific Highway, after a woman at the venue allegedly assaulted security guards.
When officers arrived, Balenzano was sitting with the woman out the front of the hotel.
He started to argue with police as they were advising the woman she would be arrested.
The officers directed Balenzano to step aside so they could carry out their arrest. He became increasingly hostile towards them before picking up a handful of dirt from a planter box and throwing it at them.
The 28-year-old continued to verbally abuse them and ultimately pushed one of the officers.
The officer then attempted to arrest Balenzano before he tried to flee. He was subsequently pushed to the ground.
As the police helped the 28-year-old to his feet, he grabbed the collar of one of the officers' jackets and swung him around. The momentum from the altercation caused them to move into both north-bound lanes of the Pacific Highway.
Balenzano continued to "violently lash out at police" and attempted to kick and knee the officer in the head while trucks and cars were travelling past them.
Court documents show he then attempted to grab the officer by the throat before the police deployed capsicum spay. They warned the 28-year-old he would be tasered if he continued to resist arrest.
Officers handcuffed Balenzano before he apologised for his actions and followed police directions.
He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged.
Balenzano appeared in Port Macquarie Court on September 7 for sentencing.
In her remarks, Magistrate Georgina Darcy said Balenzano made the police officer's job "more difficult on the night".
"The assault police officer involved a number of different acts," she said. "The police were very patient with you even when you threw dirt at them from a pot plant.
"You continued to criticise and use verbal abuse towards the officers."
Magistrate Darcy said attempting to grab an officer by the throat is "serious".
"You were also on the highway and cars and trucks were noted on the body-worn footage, to be going past.
Advertisement
"It is most fortunate that this incident that continued in a lane of the highway, didn't result in you or the police officers being run down.
"The body-worn footage also shows you violently lashing out at police and trying to grab the officer by the throat."
When determining the sentence, Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Balenzano's relatively young age and lack of prior record but said a sentence of imprisonment was required.
"However, I am prepared to allow you to serve the sentence in the community by way of an intensive corrections order for eight months," Magistrate Darcy said.
The 28-year-old is also required to complete 80 hours of community service work and has been fined $800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.