Port Macquarie man sentenced for 'violently' assaulting police officers

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:06am
Port Macquarie Courthouse.

A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of eight months to be served as an intensive corrections order in the community, for assaulting police officers during an arrest earlier this year.

